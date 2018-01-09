Kenneth Young

Kenneth King Young, 90, of Signal Mountain died at his home, Sunday, January 7, 2018. Mr. Young was retired from Omega Tile Co.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Viola King Young; brothers, Gene and Donny Young; and sister, Joyce Painter.

Survivors include his sons, Kenneth Wayne, Ronny and Tracy Young; daughters, Vicki Hicks and Kristy Tudors; sister, Helen Simmons; adopted son, Clifford Powell; nine grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were held Monday January 8 at Johnson Cemetery on Lewis Chapel with Bro. Larry Miller officiating.

No visitation was held at the funeral home.

