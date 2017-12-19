Nellie Ruth Layne, 75, passed away Sunday, December 17, 2017 at Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga.

She was born in Barker’s Cove near Palmer, Tennessee on August 11, 1942 to Fred J. and Rosa Schoenmann James, who preceded her in death, along with her sister, Marion Marie Schlageter; and infant siblings, Carl and Shelvy Jean James.

As a child, she attended the Barker’s Cove School and was a Graduate of Sequatchie County High School. She was a member of the Laager Congregational Methodist Church for over 50 years where she served as Sunday school secretary for many years before her mother’s health declined and she had to stay with her. She worked at Basham Sports Wear in Coalmont for over 30 years and in Dunlap at garment factories in the early years. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and was instrumental in helping raise her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved to cook and enjoyed feeding her family and anyone that sat at her table.

She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Charles D. “Steamboat” Layne; her devoted and caring daughter, Rolanda and her husband Joe “Jody” Summers; son, Dale and his wife, Emily Pittman Layne; grandchildren, Amber (Johnny) Hendon, Kelly (Michael) Jones, Kyra Summers, Sara and Oliver Layne; special great-granddaughter, Khloe (Dale’s Patty) Jones; loving great-grandsons, Brayston, Sam and Hank Hendon; sister, Arrietta Layman; and several loving nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, December 20 in the funeral home chapel with Minister Matthew Meeks officiating. Burial followed in Palmer Cemetery.

Layne Funeral Home of Palmer was in charge of arrangements.