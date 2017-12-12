Mattie Bush Teal

Mattie Novella Bush Teal, 71, of Signal Mountain passed away Monday, December 11, 2017. She was of the Church of God faith.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Glenn and Lillian Padgett Bush; and daughter, Debra Hill.

Survivors include daughters, Beverly Matthews of Signal Mountain, Glenda Gossey of Montana, and Sherry Trammell of North Carolina; sons, David and Vernon McCraw of North Carolina; grandchildren, Terry McCraw, Tiffany Craton, Elisa Boyles and Emily Hill; and special friend, Fay Spangler.

No visitation will be held.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.