Dedra Lee Lawrence, age 24, of Dunlap, passed away Thursday, November 30, 2017, with her mother, Deanna Lawrence. She attended Ewtonville Baptist Church.

She is survived by her father, Mario Edward Lawrence Sr., of Dunlap; brother, Mario Edward Lawrence Jr., of Dunlap; grandmother, Annette Narramore, of Dunlap; grandfather, Robert Harvey; several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Services were held Monday, December 4 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Brian Kearns officiating. Burial was in Chapel Hill Cemetery.

Online condolences can be made at reedfamilyfh.com.

Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.