Randall Lee Shell, age 58, of Chattanooga, formerly of Dunlap, passed away Thursday, November 16, 2017. He was preceded in death by his father, David Haskel Shell; mother, Geneva King Grayson; and brother, Mervin Shell.

He is survived by his wife, Janet Shell, Chattanooga; two daughters, Misty (Chubby) Johnson and April (Charlie) Shell; two sons, Joseph (April) Shell and Dylan Shell, all of Dunlap; seven grandchildren; one great-grandson; step-children, Justin Tipton, Golda Hamilton, and Sheldon Tipton; 12 step-grandchildren; seven sisters; and six brothers.

Funeral services were held Monday, November 20 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Kevin Benoit officiating. Burial was held in Chattanooga National Cemetery with military honors on Tuesday, November 21.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.

Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.