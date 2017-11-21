Melody Faye Layman Brady
Melody Faye Layman Brady, age 62, of Cartwright, passed away Tuesday, November 14, 2017 at Memorial Health Care System.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Brady; parents, Arley and Opal Layman; sisters, Arlene Gamble and Judy Layman; and brother, Jim Layman.
She is survived by her daughter, Tiffany Eggert, Whitwell; son, Curtis Brady, Cartwright; grandchildren, Hailee Walker, C.J. Brady, Robert Mashaw, Addison Eggert and Haven Oxford; sisters, Barbara Grayson, Powells Crossroads, Shirley Prestel, Whitwell, and Delores Morgan, Cartwright; brother, Jerry (Bev) Laymon, Trenton, Georgia; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held Friday, November 17 in the funeral home chapel. Burial was in Cookston Cemetery.
Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.