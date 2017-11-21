Melody Faye Layman Brady, age 62, of Cartwright, passed away Tuesday, November 14, 2017 at Memorial Health Care System.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Brady; parents, Arley and Opal Layman; sisters, Arlene Gamble and Judy Layman; and brother, Jim Layman.

She is survived by her daughter, Tiffany Eggert, Whitwell; son, Curtis Brady, Cartwright; grandchildren, Hailee Walker, C.J. Brady, Robert Mashaw, Addison Eggert and Haven Oxford; sisters, Barbara Grayson, Powells Crossroads, Shirley Prestel, Whitwell, and Delores Morgan, Cartwright; brother, Jerry (Bev) Laymon, Trenton, Georgia; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Friday, November 17 in the funeral home chapel. Burial was in Cookston Cemetery.

Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.