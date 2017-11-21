Julia Lorene Dowdey, age 87, a loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away Friday, November 17, 2017. She was a homemaker and member of Chapel Hill Methodist Church for 40 years. She was also a member of the Red Hat Society and Golden Club Travel.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Dowdey; parents, Samuel and Liza Horton; and sisters, Inez White and Irene Lacy.

Survivors include her daughters, Karen (David) Berninger and Patti (John) Lewis; son, Floyd (Helen) Dowdey, Jr.; seven grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Monday, November 20 in the funeral home chapel with Pastor John Helenthal officiating. Interment was held in Lake Hills Memorial Gardens.

Arrangements by Moore Funeral Home of Trenton, Georgia.