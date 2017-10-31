Mary Sue Lockhart Graham, 84, of Dunlap, died Wednesday October 25, 2017. She was of the Church of God faith.

She was preceded in death by husband, Riley Ray Graham; parents, L.V. and Edith Hatfield Lockhart; brothers, Clifford and Alvin Lee Lockhart; sisters, Claudine Grant, Grace Farley, Martha Burtrum, Lois Britton, and Marvetta Castell.

Survivors include her daughter, Deborah (Troy) Camp; sons, Larry Ray (Pamela) Graham and Ancel Graham; brother, Randall (Chris) Lockhart; sisters, Jenean Williams, all of Dunlap, Evelyn Putnam, of Culleoka, TN, and Lafern Smith, of Dunlap; five grandchildren, Angie Girdley, Nicholas Graham, Crystal Hughes, Jason Camp, and Summer Pigg; ten great-grandchildren, Chase and Jadeyn Girdley, Caden and Seth Layne, Laney Hughes, Skylor, Cason and Hunter Pigg, and Brady and Kinsley Camp; special friends, Sonya Montgomery and Jackson Shell; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Saturday, October 28 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Jerry Merciers and Bro. Richard Rae officiating. Eulogy was given by Joyce Dotson. Burial followed in Rankin Cemetery.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.