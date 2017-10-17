David Reed, age 44, of Pikeville, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 15, 2017. He was a loving, caring and committed husband, son and brother.

He was preceded in death by his father, Clyde Reed; grandparents, Charlie and Corine Stewart and Susie and Leonard Reed; and cousins, Tony Reed and Candi Layne.

He is survived by his wife, Tonya Ivey Reed of Pikeville; mother, Teresa Stewart Reed Kirkpatrick of Chattanooga; brother, Jeff Reed, and sister, Sheila Reed, both of Pikeville; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews; second parents, Lyndell & Jean Land of Dunlap; and special friend, Tara Easterly of Dunlap.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, October 19 at 3:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Bill Wolfe officiating. Burial will be in Humble Cemetery.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.

Putnam-Reed Funeral Home of Pikeville was in charge of arrangements.