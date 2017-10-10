Willie Ruth Raines

Willie Ruth Rains, age 79, of Pikeville, Tennessee, died Friday, September 8, 2017. She was of the church of Christ faith.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lee and Earlie Green; brothers, Floyd Green and Chester Green; and great-granddaughter, Gracie Rains.

She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Eddie Rains of Pikeville; daughter, Rhonda (Roger) Gray of Dunlap; son, Charlie (Becki) Rains of Pikeville; special sister-in-law, Brenda Green; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Sunday, October 8 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Dennis Smith officiating. Burial was in Collier Cemetery.

Online condolences can be made at reedfamilyfh.com.

Putnam-Reed Funeral Home of Pikeville was in charge of arrangements.