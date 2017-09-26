William Louis Narramore, 82, of Dunlap, died in a Chattanooga hospital on Monday, September 11, 2017.

Mr. Narramore was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar and Bessie Graham Narramore; his wife of 50 years, Donna Mae Akers Narramore; four sisters and two brothers.

Survivors include one daughter, Joleta (Tony) Price of Lakeland, Florida; five sons, Jeffrey Narramore, Jerry Narramore, Johny (Darla) Narramore and Jason Narramore of Dunlap, and Jimmie Narramore of Chattanooga; three sisters, Edna, Ethel June and Wanda; two brothers, Richard and Benny; two granddaughters, Jerrica (Michael) Brady and Samantha Narramore; two grandsons, Jesse and Justin Price; one great-grandson, Tanner Price; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Saturday, September 16 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Doug Silvers officiating. Burial was in Hixson Cemetery.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.