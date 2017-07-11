Karen Miller, 76, of Knoxville passed away at Hospice of Chattanooga on July 2, 2017.

She was born in Fulton, Missouri and lived most of her life in Knoxville, but had been residing at Sequatchie NHC since September 2016.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Zella and Truman Miller.

Survivors include her sons, Kenny Johnson and Michael Johnson of Knoxville; daughter, Pam Roberson of Dunlap; grandchildren, Kenny Lyle, Elijah, Daniel, Hannah, Faith, Abbie, Noah and Brayden Johnson; brother, Ronnie Miller and a niece, both of Fulton.