Marilyn Overstreet

Marilyn Ellis Overstreet, age 87, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away June 16, 2017 at NHC Nursing Home in Dunlap.

She was born in Robbins, Tennessee on July 22, 1929, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Otto Ellis. She lived most of her life in Nashville, residing on Shelby Avenue.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Edward P. Overstreet; a sister, Joyce Griffith; and a brother, Gordon Ellis.

She is survived by her only son, Edwin D. Overstreet (Diane); her sisters: Barbara Clowers (Willard) and Dorleen Loyd (Tommy); her granddaughters, Erin Polley (Mike), Jennifer Kilgore (Justin) and Erika Trussell (Jimmy); her niece, Regina Burchfield (Gary) and four great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, June 20 at the funeral home chapel. A graveside service, for immediate family, will be scheduled for a later date at Nashville National Cemetery, where she will be interred with her husband.

An online guest book is at www.ewton funeralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.