Kathy Dianne Waters McWilliams, 59, of Ringgold, Georgia passed away Sunday, April 14, 2024 at her residence.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Freddie and Catherine Talley Waters; brother, Larry Waters.

She is survived by her husband, Gerald McWilliams; sons, David (Tonya) McWilliams and Daniel (Heather) McWilliams; brother, Michael (Jane) Waters; sister, Heather (Greg) Cooley; grandchildren, Shelby, Gage, Madison, Nova, Brent, Christopher, Tyler and Hayley along with several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, April 18, at noon CST in the funeral home chapel with burial to follow in McWilliams Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 9:00 a.m. until noon Thursday.

In lieu of flowers, Kathy requested that memorial donations be made to American Cancer Society.

Ewton Funeral Home & Cremation Center is in charge of arrangements for Mrs. Kathy McWilliams