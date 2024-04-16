Ivan Ward Condra, 90, of Dunlap, Tennessee died at his home Friday, April 5, 2024.

Ivan was born at home in Sequatchie County on January 2, 1934. He grew up in the New Hope community. Ivan attended Center Point Elementary and graduated from Sequatchie County High School. He was a licensed surveyor for 40 years. He was elected Assessor of Property in 1968 and served until he retired in 1996. After retirement, Ivan enjoyed working daily on the family farm. Ivan was a lifelong member of New Hope Cumberland Presbyterian Church, the Masonic Lodge, and the Lions Club. Ivan enjoyed traveling and visited 49 of the 50 U.S. states and numerous countries.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Martha Sue Douglas Condra; parents, Wendell Holmes Condra and Alice Jane Hamilton Condra; and brothers, Howard and Roy Condra.

He is survived by his sons, James (Donna) Condra and Benjamin (Lisa) Condra; six grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Saturday, April 13 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Cary Gephart and Dr. Kerry Smith officiating. Burial was in Condra Cemetery.

Donations can be made to New Hope Cumberland Presbyterian Church.

