Glenda Kaye Gray, 52, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2024 at home after a brief illness.

Glenda was a graduate of Sequatchie County High School and a lifelong resident of Sequatchie County where she was involved with local community activities. Glenda grew up working on the family dairy farm for many years. She was employed by the Sequatchie County Assessor of Property’s office as a GIS Mapper for over 30 years.

Glenda was preceded in death by her sister, Sandra D. Gray Roberts; grandparents, Newt and Peggy Gray, Dunlap, and Ernest and Alice Price, Signal Mountain.

She is survived by her parents, Bill and Tawanda Gray; brother, William Bryan (Cindy) Gray; sister, Lisa Gray (Ben) Condra; nieces and nephews, Ross (Bethany) Condra, Garrett (Haley) Condra, Lane Condra Snyder (Andrew), Jay (Alyssa) Roberts, Thomas Roberts, Trinity Roberts, Billy Ray Gray, Lillian Gray; three great nieces and nephews.

Memorial services were held Saturday, April 13 in the funeral home chapel with Rev Jason Humberd and Rev Kevin Benoit officiating.

Donations can be made to Sequatchie County Cancer Support Network.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com. Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.