Kevin Ray Jones, 69, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away peacefully Friday, March 22, 2024 at Hospice of Chattanooga with his loving wife by his side.

He was a member of Chapel Hill Methodist Church for many years. He loved his wife, family and friends dearly, but above all he loved the Lord. Kevin was a 1972 graduate of Sequatchie County High School. He worked with his father at Jones Body Shop for many years and retired from the Sequatchie County School System. Kevin loved fishing, hunting, hiking, and everything about nature, especially the beach. Kevin was loved by so many and he will be missed.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, CI and Alice Hogue Jones, and Harley Jefferson and Fannie Simmons Gross.

He is survived by his loving wife, Lana Jones, Dunlap; parents, Norman “Podney” and Betty Jones, Dunlap; brother, Jeff (Dawn) Jones, Dunlap; niece, Amber and Dr. Alex Golovlev; great-niece, Elena, all of Knoxville; sister-in-law, Denise Parris, Jasper; special friends, Keith Blevins, Ralph Green, Charley and Wanda Childs, John Kell, Martha Austin, Vicky Johnson, and Tommy and Patty Harvey; and many other family and friends.

Memorial services were held Monday, March 25 at the Historic Chapel Hill Methodist Church with Pastor Jared Wood officiating.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home in Dunlap.

Donations can be made in his memory to Chapel Hill Methodist Church, 5606 E. Valley Rd, Dunlap, TN 37327 or Sequatchie County Cancer Support Network.