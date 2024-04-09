John Thomas Williams, Jr. of Dunlap, Tennessee, born July 12, 1971 went home to be with the Lord April 4, 2024 at 10:35 p.m. John lived in Jasper, Tennessee, Chickamauga, Georgia, Raleigh, North Carolina, Harwood, Maryland, and Victorville, California.

John went to elementary school in Chickamauga, Georgia and Raleigh, North Carolina. John graduated from Millbrook High School. John went to college at Lewisburg College, North Carolina State and Anne Arundel Community College.

John worked as a software engineer for 20 years at United Healthcare and Advanced Distribution Systems. He served three years in the US Army during Desert Storm.

John was an avid sports fan. He loved all sports, but the Braves and Cowboys were his love. John was a standout when he played baseball and football. He started playing baseball and football at four years of age and played all the way through high school. John was a baseball coach, soccer coach and he was president of the Sunshine Community Little League in Victorville, California. John was always a fierce competitor in all sports and activities he was a part of both as player and coach.

John was preceded in death by his mother, Donna Perkins Williams.

John is survived by his father John T Williams SR.; sisters Karen Williams Davis (Robert) of Raleigh, North Carolina and Katrina Williams of Phoenix, Arizona; birth mother, Shirley Carnes Williams of Phoenix, Arizona; and brothers Joseph Oliver Jr. (Mandi) of Sewanee, Tennessee and John David Williams (Cynthia) of East Ridge, Tennessee; nieces and nephews, Sara (George), Devin (Melissa), Olivia, Gavin, Gracie, Katie, Braden, Andrew, Anna, Nicole, Natalie, Helena and Joseph; uncles, David (Reda) Perkins, Rodney (Donna) Perkins, and Dean (Deane) Doster; aunts, Kathy Lawrence and Bobby Lou Chandler, and John’s 12 outside cats along with many cousins of the Williams family. John had many very, very special friends, such as Bia, Elaine, Steve, Steven, Sean, Richard, Jackie, Danny, Stacy, Paul, Brad, Jennifer and many more.

Visitation was from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 10 at Williams Funeral Home of Gleason, 429 South Cedar Street, Gleason, Tennessee.

The funeral service was held at 1:00 p.m. after visitation with Pastor Donald Doster. John was buried at Hopewell Cemetery following the funeral service.

In lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate to Gideons International Sequatchie County Camp U41173.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home, 50 May Road, Dunlap.