SFC James Timothy Hudlow went to live in Heaven with his mother and father, April 2, 2024 with his family by his side. He was a Veteran of the US Army.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Roland Conley and Mary Evelyn Sneed Hudlow

He is survived by his sister, Teresa (Dennis) Robbins; nieces, Toni (Matt) Crossley and family, Dixie (Ben) Long and family; nephews, Herschel and J.T. Shirley; sister by love, Kheng Lim and family; special friends, Jim Pulliam, Robin (Gary) Morton, Lee (Debra) Wagner; along with many aunts, uncle and cousins.

No funeral services were held, as it was Tim’s wishes to be cremated.

His family would like to give special thanks to Life Care Center of Hixson, Hearth Hospice and Phileo Home Care for the special care they gave Tim during his illness.

Ewton Funeral Home & Cremation Center was in charge of arrangements for Mr. James Timothy Hudlow and ask that you share your memories and condolences for his family on their website at www.ewtonfuneralhom.com.