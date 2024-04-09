Goldie Crabtree, 82, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2024 at Erlanger Sequatchie Valley.

She was a member of Bethel church of Christ. Goldie was actively involved in the community, a real estate broker and entrepreneur. She loved bluegrass music and was active in organizing bluegrass events. She never met a stranger.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Dina McCoy.

She is survived by her daughter, Rhoda (Freddie) Hixson, Dunlap; son, Victor (Sandra) Crabtree, Whitwell; seven grandchildren, Courtney, Chris, Cassie, Cole, Cameron, Sheena, Ashley; 14 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Sara McBride, Hazel Green, Alabama and Gail Hatfield, Bryant, Alabama; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Monday, April 8 at Bethel church of Christ with Ministers T.A. Smith and Keith Pickard officiating. Burial was in Sequatchie Memorial Gardens Community Cemetery.

Donations can be made in her memory to Sarah Cannon, 1100 Dr Martin L. King Jr Blvd, Suite 800, Nashville, TN 37203 or American Heart Association, Southeast Affiliate, Living Legacy Partnership, PO Box 409410, Atlanta, GA 30384-9410.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.