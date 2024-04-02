Winsett Wright, 73, of Signal Mountain, Tennessee died Sunday, March 24, 2024 at Parkridge East.

He served in the United States Army and loved to hunt and fish.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Wright; parents, Jason and Hallie Wright; brother, Weldon Wright; and sisters, Wilma Nance and Joyce Ladd.

He is survived by his daughter, Chrissy (Brandon) Knowles; grandchildren, Seth, Brayden, and Jaxton; sister, Sandra Moore; brothers, Wendell Wright, David (Donna) Wright, and Jeff (Andrea) Wright, all of Signal Mountain; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, March 27 in the funeral home chapel with Clint Henley officiating. Burial was in Hudson Cemetery.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.