Donation given for police K-9 and training

Project K-9 Hero, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing medical assistance to retired police K-9s and military working dogs, donated $12,300 to the Sequatchie County Sheriff’s Office March 28.

“Project K-9 Hero has been a valued partner and this donation will assist us in purchasing and training our new K-9, which will be used for narcotics detection as well as passive tracking,” said Sheriff Bill Phillips.

