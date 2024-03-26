Rhonda Kay Brown Darby, 59, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2024.

She was preceded in death by her father, David Leon Brown; and brother, David “Jay” Brown.

She is survived by her husband, Ronald Glenn Darby; mother, June Eloise Gregory Brown; children, Larry Dunaway and Darryl Brown; step children, Kristin (Derek) Coverly and Glenn Darby; siblings, Denise Lacy, Peggy Croney and Lesley Underwood; and grandchildren, Yvonney, Milanni and Rozie Dunaway, Kerrigan, Gracyn, Anniston and Keaton Coverly.

Ewton Funeral Home & Cremation Center was in charge of arrangements for Mrs. Rhonda Darby and ask that you share your memories and condolences for her family on its website at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.