 Skip to content

Rhonda Kay Brown Darby

| |

Rhonda Kay Brown Darby, 59, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2024.

She was preceded in death by her father, David Leon Brown; and brother, David “Jay” Brown.

She is survived by her husband, Ronald Glenn Darby; mother, June Eloise Gregory Brown; children, Larry Dunaway and Darryl Brown; step children, Kristin (Derek) Coverly and Glenn Darby; siblings, Denise Lacy, Peggy Croney and Lesley Underwood; and grandchildren, Yvonney, Milanni and Rozie Dunaway, Kerrigan, Gracyn, Anniston and Keaton Coverly.

Ewton Funeral Home & Cremation Center was in charge of arrangements for Mrs. Rhonda Darby and ask that you share your memories and condolences for her family on its website at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Posted in Obituaries

Leave a Comment