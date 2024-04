A restaurant franchise that is ‘All About The South’ opened its doors in Dunlap Monday, March 25. Jack’s Family Restaurant welcomed a large crowd opening day to enjoy its variety of chicken, burgers, vegetables, breakfast items, shakes and more.

“We’re glad to be here, really happy and excited,” said General Manager Joy Camp. “It’s been a busy first day and everything has gone extremely well.”

