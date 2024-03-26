| logout
Ike Lockhart
Ike Lockhart, 64, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Monday, March 18, 2024 at Parkridge East Hospital.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Irene Skyles Lockhart; and many brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews.
He is survived by his sister, Deanna Phillips; brother, George “Shorty” (Wilma Johnson) Lockhart; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services were held Thursday, March 21 in Camp Cemetery.
Donations can be made to the funeral home toward funeral expenses.
Ewton Funeral Home & Cremation was in charge of arrangements for Mr. Ike Lockhart.