Ike Lockhart, 64, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Monday, March 18, 2024 at Parkridge East Hospital.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Irene Skyles Lockhart; and many brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews.

He is survived by his sister, Deanna Phillips; brother, George “Shorty” (Wilma Johnson) Lockhart; and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were held Thursday, March 21 in Camp Cemetery.

Donations can be made to the funeral home toward funeral expenses.

Ewton Funeral Home & Cremation was in charge of arrangements for Mr. Ike Lockhart and ask that you share your memories and condolences for his family on its website at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.