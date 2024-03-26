Georgia Bell Johnson Hagan, 64 of, South Pittsburg, Tennessee, passed away Saturday, March 23, 2024 at her residence.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jessie James and Savannah Jane Lockhart Johnson; daughter, Nancy Diane Smith; sisters, Betty Lou Louallen and Phyllis Marie Johnson; and brother, Jimmy James Johnson.

She is survived by the love of her life, Robert Chance; son, Mark Anthony Slatton; her baby brother, Jessie (Angie) Johnson; sister, Kathy Diane Ake; grandchildren, Kaniel (Brianna) Smith, Terron Anthony Slatton, Skylar Smith, Damon Smith, Hailey Slatton, Maddie Slatton, Gloria Slatton and Priscilla Slatton; and one great-grandbaby; along with several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, March 27 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Robert Caldwell officiating. Burial followed in Collier Cemetery.

Ewton Funeral Home & Cremation Center was in charge of arrangements for Mrs. Georgia Bell Johnson Hagan