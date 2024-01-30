Patricia Claire Johnson Pope, 93, made her journey to her heavenly home on Thursday, January 25, 2024. She departed this life peacefully at Erlanger Bledsoe Hospital in Pikeville with Gary and Cathy by her side.

Patsy was born on July 7, 1930, to Grover and Mildred Minton Johnson. Many of you may not know this, but Patsy was born with a birth defect. The doctor told her parents not to expect her to live and love her and to make her as comfortable as possible. This strong-willed little girl surprised everyone! Even though Patsy suffered through numerous hardships and surgeries, with God’s help, she thrived and became an inspiration and mentor to most everyone that knew her.

Patsy was a longtime member of Dunlap First Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday School classes and was involved in many activities and programs. She had recently been attending a small country church behind her house, Stephens Chapel UMC. She could easily get to church by driving through her backyard garden.

Becoming an educator was her lifelong goal. She achieved this dream, teaching for 41 years in Sequatchie County before retiring. She loved educating students young and old. It was while teaching that she became a lifelong member of Delta Kappa Gamma Society. Patsy enjoyed traveling and making new acquaintances during her time in Delta Kappa Gamma, serving over 50 years.

Through her hard work and dedication, Patsy was elected as the Xi State President in 1983-1985 biennium. She served as chairman on many Xi State Committees and was Parliamentarian for several years. Patsy has been chairman of DKG International Committees and received TN’s highest honor as Xi State Achievement Award recipient.

While teaching, Patsy coached girls’ and boys’ basketball, sponsored Jr. Beta Club, taught math and retired as assistant principal at the high school. Along with being a DKG member, she was a member of Retired Teachers Association, Sunnyside FCE, past president of Farm Bureau Women’s Association and past member of American Business Women’s Association.

She was preceded in death by husband, Hollis Pope; parents, Grover and Mildred Minton Johnson; brother, Charles Johnson; nephews, Monty Hamblen, Allen Deakins, Jerome Pope and John Pope.

Left to cherish her memory are son, Gary (Cathy) of Dunlap; grandsons, Shaun (Crystal) and Andrew (Jacklyn); and great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Caleb, Shelby, and Liam. Patsy is also survived by sister, Molly Ann Hamblen; nephew, D.J. (Linda) Johnson; nieces Linda Kay Davis, Wanda Johnson, Marsha (Jack) Talley, Tina Hamblen and Zita Martin, Tanya (Terry) Roberson and special caregiver Lisa Green. She is also survived by several great-nieces and great-nephews, cousins and many beloved friends. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Patsy Pope Memorial Scholarship Fund c/o First Farmers and Commercial Bank, P.O. Box 309, Dunlap, TN 37327.

Her funeral was held Monday, January 29, at noon in Standefer-Reed Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Jason Humberd officiating. Burial was in Pope Cemetery.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.

Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.