Jane Perkins Studer

Jane “Cookie” Perkins Studer, 82, of Dunlap, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 15, 2024 at her home.

She was of the Pentecostal faith and shared her love of God with many youth at the Dunlap Church of God where she raised her children to love the Lord. Jane was a graduate of the Red Bank Class of 1959 and was affectionately called “Cookie” by her family and friends. She enjoyed life, took karate several years, went bungee jumping, and went scuba diving with the Manatee in Florida with her precious partner in crime, Gwen Thomas. Jane was a retired X-Ray supervisor at Erlanger Bledsoe and after retiring opened Lyndsey’s Creamery.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Gene Studer; her beloved son, Daniel Studer; a very special brother, Quillan Perkins; her parents, Andrew “Perk” Perkins and Anita “NeNe” Perkins Webb; and half-brother, Doug Brown.

She is survived by her daughter, Andrea (Charles) Gilbert; granddaughter, Lyndsey (Caleb) Johnson; great-grandson, Charlestyn Johnson, all of Dunlap; sister-in-law, Carmita Perkins; and very special friend, Polly Kerley.

Jane’s family would like to thank everyone at Dr. Lisa Hart-Patton’s office for all their kindness over the years and Adoration Hospice for all the care and affection in her final weeks. Each of you were a comfort for the family during such a difficult time.

Funeral services were held Friday, January 26 in the funeral home chapel. Burial was in Sequatchie Memorial Gardens Community Cemetery.

