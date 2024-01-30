Jake Thomas Swanger, 77, of Dunlap, Tennessee, passed away Friday, January 26, 2024 at his home surrounded by family.

Jake was born October 13, 1946. He was the son of the late Chester and Ina Swanger and was a lifelong resident of Dunlap. After high school he was employed by Dupont in Chattanooga, where he had many friends and a special colleague Jack Kennedy.

Jake leaves behind a legacy of kindness, dedication and enduring friendships. His memory will be cherished by all who knew him. He will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, father, and PaPaw.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Billy Bob (Glenda); nephews, Ryan Swanger and Aaron Brown.

Left to cherish his memories are his wife of 53 years, Peggy Swanger; children, Renea (Timmy) Bradford and Creed (Charity) Swanger; four grandchildren, Barretta (Cody) Hudson, Zane Swanger, Luke Swanger, Jaysenda Boyd; four great-grandchildren, Ryan Grimes, Wade Hudson, Tayla Bradford, and Taner Bradford; siblings, Martha (Ed) Brown, Eddy (Glenda) Swanger, Jerry (Judy) Swanger, Gladys Lewis, and Landon (Rita) Swanger; many nieces and nephews; special nephew, Daniel (Stacey) Davenport.

The family would like to extend a sincere and special thank you to Ed Brown and the Dialysis Clinic Nurses.

Funeral services were held Monday, January 29 at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Ed Brown officiating. Burial was in Chapel Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family request donations be given to the Gideons for Bibles.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home, 50 May Road, Dunlap.