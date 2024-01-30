 Skip to content

Gwendolyn Gipson

| |

Gwendolyn Gipson, 63, of Ooltewah, Tennessee, passed away Sunday, January 21, 2024.

Gwen loved her family, friends, traveling and cooking for big family gatherings. She had a huge heart and truly loved everyone.

She was preceded in death by her son, James Wesley Love.

She is survived by her parents; Hoot and Jewell Gipson and Marcie Gipson; son, Daniel (Joanie) Love; siblings, Mark Gipson, Richard Gipson and Gina (Randy) Raulston; grandchildren, Logan James Love, Alyssa Leann Love, Kayla Love, Bain and Gracie Love; along with several nieces and nephews.

A memorial visitation was held Saturday, January 27 in the funeral home chapel.

Ewton Funeral Home & Cremation was in charge of arrangements for Ms. Gwen Gipson and they ask that you share your memories and condolences for her family on their website at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Posted in Obituaries

Leave a Comment