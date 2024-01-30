Gwendolyn Gipson, 63, of Ooltewah, Tennessee, passed away Sunday, January 21, 2024.

Gwen loved her family, friends, traveling and cooking for big family gatherings. She had a huge heart and truly loved everyone.

She was preceded in death by her son, James Wesley Love.

She is survived by her parents; Hoot and Jewell Gipson and Marcie Gipson; son, Daniel (Joanie) Love; siblings, Mark Gipson, Richard Gipson and Gina (Randy) Raulston; grandchildren, Logan James Love, Alyssa Leann Love, Kayla Love, Bain and Gracie Love; along with several nieces and nephews.

A memorial visitation was held Saturday, January 27 in the funeral home chapel.

Ewton Funeral Home & Cremation was in charge of arrangements for Ms. Gwen Gipson.