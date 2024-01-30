Auby Harmon, 87, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Wednesday, January 24, 2024.

He was a member of Bethlehem Primitive Baptist Church. Auby loved his church, family, sports, to be outdoors and to exercise. He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Harmon; father, Ray Harmon; mothers, Violet and Dorothy Harmon; brothers, Claude, EJ, and Kenneth Harmon.

He is survived by his children, Michael (Cheryl) Harmon and Dale Harmon; grandchildren, Cody (Kayla) Harmon, Kyle (Tricia) Harmon, and Paige Harmon; great-grandchildren, Ella, Anna, and Savannah Harmon; sisters, Joyce Dotson and Brenda (Randall) Summers; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Sunday, January 28 at 3:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Elder Lynn Shuler officiating. Burial was in Rankin Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Auby’s memory to Sequatchie County Cancer Support Network.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home, 50 May Road, Dunlap.