Virgil Don “Donnie” Hargis, Sr., 85, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away on Friday, January 19, 2024 at his residence.

He was a member of Hopewell Baptist Church and was a loving father.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Standefer and Lillie Mae Williams Hargis; wife, Barbara Boston Hargis along with several brothers and sisters.

He is survived by his son, Virgil Don “Donnie” Hargis, Jr.; daughter, Tina (Bill) Hargis Ewton; several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held Monday, January 29, at 1:00 p.m. in Bryant Cemetery. Family will receive friends Sunday, January 28 from 2:00 until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Ewton Funeral Home & Cremation Center is in charge of arrangements for Mr. Donnie Hargis