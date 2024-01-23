Samuel Jacob Simmons, 79, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Friday, January 12, 2024.

He was a member of the Bethel Church of Christ.

He was born and raised in Pikeville, Tennessee and was a 1962 graduate of Bledsoe County High School where he was the quarterback. He and his wife, Kaye, lived in Soddy Daisy for more than 30 years.

He retired from DuPont of Chattanooga with 29 years of service. Following his retirement, he worked for Chattanooga General Services for 11 years.

He was an avid golfer who loved spending time with his golf buddies. He was a longtime Tennessee Vols fan.

Sammy was preceded in death by his parents, Carl Alonzo and Mary Lee Crawford Simmons; son, Brad Simmons; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Carolyn (Waymon) Moore and Elizabeth (Bob) McCulley.

Left behind to cherish his memory are his wife of 53 years, Kaye Johnson Simmons; son and daughter-in-law, Jason and Elise Simmons; grandchildren, Carrie and John Thomas Simmons, of Murfreesboro; siblings, Dorothy (Bobby) Holloway, Virginia (Sammy) Mickel, Ed Simmons, Imogene Roberson, and Steve (Rhonda) Simmons; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of good friends.

A celebration of life with military honors will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, January 26 in the Pikeville Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. T. A. Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Hitchcox Cemetery. The family will receive friends 4:00-8:00pm Thursday, January 25 at the funeral home.

Condolences can be made at www.pikevillefuneralhome.com.

Pikeville Funeral Home was entrusted with arrangements.