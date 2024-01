Paul Ray Heflin, 79, of Graysville, Tennessee passed away Saturday January 13, 2024, at Erlanger Hospital.

Paul was born in Jasper, Alabama on April 14, 1944, to the late Opal McKeever. Paul retired from Wagner Pencil Co. in Dayton, Tennessee. In his spare time, he loved listening to Elvis, watching Alabama football, and traveling with his family.

Paul was preceded in death by his wife of 41 years, Ann Heflin.

He is survived by his daughter, Paula Heflin; stepdaughters, Darla Bowman, Teresa Weddle, and Belva Adams (Jim); granddaughter, Kayla Heflin; step-granddaughter, Carissa Donges; step-grandson, Jace Bowman; step-great-granddaughters, Anna and Ella Donges; brother, Warren Heflin McKeever; cousins, Larry and Dennis Barberee.

A memorial service will be held Friday, January 26, at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel, located at 601 Ashland Terrace, Chattanooga, TN 37415.

Arrangements entrusted to Lane Funeral Home, 601 Ashland Terrace, Chattanooga.