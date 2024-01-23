Jeannie “Leann” Austin Moore, 73, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at Vanderbilt Medical Center.

Leann was an active member of Ewtonville Baptist Church. She was a 1968 graduate of Sequatchie County High School and was retired from Sequatchie County School System.

To know Leann was to love her…she loved her family, friends, church family, Griffith Elementary School family and she felt it a privilege to hold flags for Veterans and to help with Sequatchie County elections.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Jean Wallace Austin; husband, Don Moore; sister, Gay Brown; brother, Chucky Austin; niece, Christy Christian; nephews, Benny Christian and Jacob Tate; special great niece, Brook Christian.

She is survived by her son, Donnie Moore; daughter, Carrie (Jeff) Johnson; granddaughter, Shayla Ann Johnson (Parker Swan); sister-in-law, Diane Austin; brother-in-law, Barry Brown and her beloved cat, Morty Moore.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, January 23, at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Brian Kearns officiating. Burial was in Sequatchie County Memorial Gardens on Sunday, January 28 at 2:00 p.m. Family received friends Monday from 2:00 until 8:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers please donate in Leann’s memory to your favorite charity.

Ewton Funeral Home & Cremation Center is in charge of arrangements for Ms. Leann Moore and ask that you share your memories and condolences for her family on our website at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.