Effie Gene LeRoy Sanders, 96, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Saturday, January 20, 2024 in a local hospital.

She enjoyed reading and gardening and was of the Methodist faith.

Effie was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Charles F. Sanders, Jr., sisters, Anna Jane LeRoy and Charlene Tompkins and brothers, Wesley LeRoy and Rayford LeRoy.

Survivors include her sons, Charles E. Sanders, Robert F. (Pamela) Sanders and Mark (Janet) King; daughters, Mary J. Sanders and Linda F. Sanders; special nephews, Henry and Jason Westmoreland; four grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

All services will be held privately.

