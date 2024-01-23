Carey Leon Cooley, 66, of Jasper, Tennessee passed away at his residence on Tuesday, January 16, 2023.

He was a wonderful friend and neighbor.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leon and Eva Gurley Cooley

He is survived by his sister, Pam Hobbs; friends, Jimmie Callaway and Carol Corder.

Visitation will be Saturday, January 27 from 2:00 until 4:00 p.m. at Ewton Funeral Home & Cremation Center.

Ewton Funeral Home & Cremation Center is in charge of arrangements for Mr. Cooley