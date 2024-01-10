Sharon Rose Tillman Stiles, 81, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Hospice of Chattanooga Care Center.

She loved to crochet, read, needlepoint and watch TV, and she made the best fudge.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Virginia Lutes Tillman; and siblings, Larry, Barbara, Cathy and Judy.

She is survived by her children, Stephanie (Greg) Shelley, Christie Stiles and Tracy (Peter) Dinin; grandchildren, Elizabeth, Samantha, Kitiara, Mackenzie, Andrew, Zackary, Jeffrey, Rebecca, Elly, Tori, Kailee and Sasha; and great-grandchildren, Adalynne, Koltyn, Kaiden, Addyson, Bryson, Lyla, ZayLee, Celeste, Iris and Evelyn.

A memorial service was held Wednesday, January 3 in the funeral home chapel.

Ewton Funeral Home & Cremation Center was in charge of arrangements for Ms. Sharon Stiles.