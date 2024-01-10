Robert Stanley Monds, 69, of Whitwell, Tennessee, passed away at Erlanger Sequatchie on Friday, January 5, 2024.

Robert was a very quirky, goofy and sarcastic man who loved life, his family and making people laugh. He would do anything for anyone. He was a saddle maker with Wayne Bowman Saddles in Whitwell.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard Spencer and Bessie Lucille Guinn Monds; and brothers, William and Ralph Monds.

He is survived by his longtime loving companion, Wanda Laymon; brother Richard (Wanda) Monds; sister, Alice Monds; along with several nieces and nephews.

No services or visitation were held as it was Stan’s wishes to be cremated.

Ewton Funeral Home & Cremation Center was in charge of arrangements for Mr. Robert Stanley Monds.