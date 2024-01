Lucas Ray Johnson, baby son of Coleby and Katie Green Johnson, entered into Heaven on Friday, December 29, 2023.

Lucas was also loved by his grandparents, Tommy and Angela Green, and Jerry and Karon Johnson.

No funeral services were held. A private burial was held in Sequatchie County Memorial Gardens.

