Jade Smith Bolton, 30, of Guild, Tennessee, formerly of Dunlap, Tennessee, passed away Sunday, January 7, 2024. She is now with her child and granny.

Jade was of the Church of God Faith and was a 2011 graduate of Sequatchie County High School. She enjoyed spending time with her children, family, trips to the beach, and her animals.

She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Brenda Moore; great-grandmothers, Norma Jean Swanger and Paralee Moore; grandfather, Benny Smith.

She is survived by her husband, Brandon Bolton; three children, Hannah, Landon, and LeBron Bolton; mother, Jennifer Hernandez (Margarito); fathers, Lewis (Brandi) Smith Jr. ofColorado and Antonio Mora of Dunlap; grandmother, Alma Smith of Dunlap; grandfather, Eugene Moore of Dunlap; brother, Benjamin (Haley) Smith of Dunlap; mother and father-in-law, Barbara and Dwight Bolton of Guild, Tennessee; several aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, January 11 at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Bishop James Dunn officiating. Burial will be in Chapel Hill Cemetery. Family will receive friends Wednesday 4:00-8:00 p.m. CST.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home, 50 May Road, Dunlap.