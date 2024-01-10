Gregory Allen Nance took his final breath and departed this earthly life on January 6, 2024 at his home in Whitwell, Tennessee surrounded by family.

The sun rose and the world welcomed Greg on January 17, 1958. He was 65 years old.

Greg was a member of the United States Army for a short period of time from 1976-1978 and was stationed out of Germany. Greg was a kick boxer back in his younger years and he absolutely loved the sport. He took much pride in introducing his three children to the sport of boxing and teaching them to fight. Greg had a love for restoring old cars and also enjoyed raising his chickens. They can’t remember a single day when he wasn’t outside fooling around with old cars or chickens until his diagnosis. Greg had a brief and difficult battle with Glioblastoma and is finally at peace. He will be forever loved and forever missed by his family and friends.

Gregory Allen Nance was preceded in death by his grandparents, Albert and Nellie Frizzell; father Ruby Ritchie; brother, Donald Raines; step-father, Joe Bill Raines; aunt, Peg Benson; uncles, Donnie, Jim, and Barry Frizzell.

Greg is survived by his wife of 45 years Cathy Nance; children, Rocky (Betty) Nance, Susan (Chris) Layne, and Deanna Nance; grandchildren, Alecia Nance, Eve Nance, Megan Nance, Seth Nance, Landon Nance, Spencer Layne, and Sydney Layne; mother, Joyce Raines; siblings, Joe (Edwina) Raines, David Raines, Jimmy Ritchie, and Shelly Coulombe; uncles, Dale (Janice) Frizzell, Bob Frizzell, and Terry (Rhonda) Frizzell; aunts, Linda (Stanley) Hartman, Ramah Carmack, Judy (Jake) Smith, and Tina Worley; and an entire slew of nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends across the country and even in different parts of the world.

A Visitation for family and friends was held on Tuesday, January 9 from 3:00 until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. No services were held after visitation and Greg was cremated after visitation as that was his request and the family honored his wishes.

A thank you goes out to Greg’s Nurses and CNAs with Amedisys Hospice. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Glioblastoma Foundation. The purpose of Glioblastoma Foundation is to transform the standard of care for glioblastoma by supporting the development of drug therapies for glioblastoma. The research you support will transform glioblastoma therapy and prolong the lives of glioblastoma patients.

Ewton Funeral Home & Cremation Center was in charge of arrangements for Mr. Gregory Allen Nance and they ask that you share your memories and condolences for her family on their website at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.