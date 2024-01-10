 Skip to content

Alex K. Heard

Alex K. Heard, 60, of Pikeville, Tennessee passed away Monday, January 1, 2024 at Erlanger Medical Center.

He was a loving father and grandfather and loved to spend time with his grandbabies.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Alex K. and Doris Jenkins Heard; and brother, Jamie Heard.

He is survived by his sons, Braxton and Alex Heard; and grandchildren, Hensley, Klayton, Jaxxon, Harom and Kesslynn.

No services were held as it was Mr. Heard’s wishes to be cremated.

Ewton Funeral Home & Cremation Center was in charge of arrangements for Mr. Alex Heard.

