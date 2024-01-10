Alex K. Heard, 60, of Pikeville, Tennessee passed away Monday, January 1, 2024 at Erlanger Medical Center.

He was a loving father and grandfather and loved to spend time with his grandbabies.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Alex K. and Doris Jenkins Heard; and brother, Jamie Heard.

He is survived by his sons, Braxton and Alex Heard; and grandchildren, Hensley, Klayton, Jaxxon, Harom and Kesslynn.

No services were held as it was Mr. Heard’s wishes to be cremated.

No services were held as it was Mr. Heard's wishes to be cremated.