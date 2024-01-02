William Levon “Boonie” Hatfield Sr.

William Levon Hatfield, Sr. (Boonie), 87, of Dunlap, Tennessee died Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Boonie was born in Dunlap, Tennessee on December 18, 1935.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Betsy Bass Hatfield; daughter, Dr. Rebecca (Becky) Hatfield (Lewie) Card; son, William (Bill) Levon Hatfield, Jr.; grandson, Baylor William Mosier; sisters-in-law, Nancy Bass Cooke and Cheri Bass; brothers-in-law, Jimmy and Joe Bass; several nieces and nephews; first cousin, Kelly McWilliams; and many cousins and friends.

Boonie was preceded in death by his mother, Bessie McWilliams Hatfield; father, Robert Lee Hatfield; sister, Reba Hatfield Harris; brother-in-law, Jay Harris; nephew, Craig Harris; in-laws, Reverend James Dallas Bass, Sr. and Rebecca Legg Bass; along with brothers in-law, Ben Bass and Dr. Eddie Cooke.

Boonie lived a full life and was a master of all. He began working as a young boy taking up hay, working the corn fields, delivering newspapers, and pumping gas at Riverview Service Station. Later, he worked in the sawmill and the coal mines; owned a restaurant and swimming pool, City Grill; and was the night watchman for the City of Dunlap. He had the desire to take flying lessons and eventually soloed. He even raced his own stock car on dirt tracks. To support his family, Boonie held numerous jobs: drove the ambulance and worked at Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home, Brown Funeral Home, and Ewton Funeral Home; sold medical equipment for Duff Brothers; and worked at King’s TV Repair Shop.

Boonie was gifted with both mechanical and electrical skills, which he utilized as a PFC in the United States Army Reserve. He operated heavy equipment and was part of the development of Deerhead Resort on Fredonia Mountain, where he built the dam, the dock, and cleared land. Boonie held his real estate license and was instrumental in many of Dunlap’s residential developments. Throughout the week, he could be found volunteering at the Dunlap Coke Ovens, when it was still a city dump, and at the Sequatchie County Ballpark. He had a lifelong love of youth sports, bluegrass and country music and for many years was the master of ceremonies for the annual Dunlap Coke Ovens Bluegrass Festival.

Boonie never missed a Fourth of July parade and celebration in Dunlap until his health declined. He photographed every parade and was co-founder of the 4th of July Street Dance. He owned Hatfield Pharmacy. where he proudly displayed his photographs from the July Fourth Celebrations, sports events and community celebrations. Endless hours of visiting with friends were spent at the soda fountain located in the pharmacy.

Boonie was a community leader throughout Sequatchie County, where he led with a servant heart, having served as both a City of Dunlap Commissioner and a Sequatchie County Commissioner. He co-founded the City of Dunlap Industrial Development Board and was instrumental in establishing Dunlap’s first radio station, WSDQ. He was an organizing member of the Dunlap Volunteer Fire Department and Sequatchie County Rescue Squad. He was a Charter member of the Sequatchie County – Dunlap Chamber of Commerce, a member of the Dunlap Jaycees, Dunlap Lion’s Club, and the Dunlap Masonic Lodge. He was a faithful member of the Dunlap United Methodist Church and the Victory Bible Class. His love and service to Sequatchie County was endless.

Boonie graduated from Sequatchie County High School in 1954 and later received his BS from MTSU. He then graduated from Samford University School of Pharmacy. Boonie was a lifelong learner; he also received a banking degree from Vanderbilt University School of Banking. After completing multiple degrees, Boonie served as a pharmacist at Beckley Pharmacy and Signal Mountain Pharmacy, then later opened Hatfield Pharmacy in Dunlap. He was a significant leader in the growth of Citizens Tri-County Bank, serving on the board of directors until his death, and serving as president of the Bledsoe County Branch.

Boonie considered one of his proudest honors was being asked to serve on the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Commission for two terms, 1991- 1997, where he received the 1996 Friend of Fisheries Award, awarded by Fisheries Project of Tennessee. Truly, the love of his life was fishing, hunting, and the friendships he made. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and mentor to many. Boonie lived a full and blessed life.

Funeral services were held Thursday, December 21 in the funeral home chapel with Revered Jimmy Bass and Reverend Kim Dunn officiating.

Sequatchie Valley Veterans Honor Guard conducted military honors at the cemetery.

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency District 32 Wildlife officers was present to honor Mr. Hatfield for his service to the TWRA.

Boonie was laid to rest with his family at McWilliams Cemetery in the beautiful farmland of East Valley in Dunlap, Tennessee.

Serving as pall bearers were Keith Cartwright, Jeff Cartwright, Don Whittenburg, Thomas Austin, Dusty Mitchell, John Barker, Greg Johnson, and Dwain Land.

Honorary pallbearers were Board of Directors of Citizens Tri-County Bank, Victory Bible Class of Dunlap United Methodist Church, TWRA staff and commissioners, lifelong friends, along with all his fishing and hunting buddies.

The family requests donations be made to the Dunlap United Methodist Church, 1958 Main Street, Dunlap, Tennessee.

Ewton Funeral Home & Cremation Center was in charge of arrangements for Mr. Boonie Hatfield and they ask that you share your condolences and memories for her family on their website at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.