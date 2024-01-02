Sandra Kay Heard Leuty passed away peacefully at her home in Hixson, Tennessee on Sunday, December 17, 2023, surrounded by loving family and friends.

Born to Judson and Velma Heard on October 1, 1941 in Dunlap, Tennessee, she was raised in the beautiful Sequatchie Valley. One of ten children, she delighted in visiting her extended family “across the mountain” as often as possible. On October 27, 1963, she married the love of her life, Buddy Leuty, with whom she recently celebrated 60 years of wedded bliss. Once married, she and Buddy moved to Chattanooga, where he worked and retired from DuPont, and she set up housekeeping and raised their family. In 1965, she welcomed the birth of their daughter, Kim, followed by the birth of their son, Steve, in 1968. Ever the consummate housekeeper, Sandra’s house was always immaculate and beautifully decorated. She thrived at being a mother and put her children first in everything she did. The only role that brought her more joy was that of being a grandmother. Lovingly called “Nan” by her two grandsons, Tyler Willis and Mason Leuty, nothing made her happier than being an active part of the lives of her two “heartbeats”.

Second to the role of a grandmother, Sandra relished being “Aunt Sandra” to a host of nieces and nephews. Over the years, she delighted in family get-togethers, because family meant everything to her. She was the aunt who everyone called for advice, because she was fair-minded and led with love. If someone in the family needed a place to stay, Sandra opened her home to them. She graciously invited a host of family members into her home over the years while they recuperated from surgeries, needed a place to stay, or just wanted to come for a visit with “Aunt Sandra and Uncle Buddy”. No one ever left hungry or without a plate of leftovers and being told multiple times, “I love you”, because she truly loved with her whole heart. It is no surprise to anyone that Sandra’s favorite decoration throughout her home was a pineapple, the symbol of hospitality, which was her life’s work.

Sandra loved the Lord, and along with Buddy, raised their family as members of White Oak Baptist Church for many years. Exemplifying the “Proverbs 31 Woman”, she was an integral part of leading her children to the Lord and raising them to know how Christians should behave and treat others. Ever the “hands and feet of Jesus”, her love language was food, and she shared the bounty of her kitchen with a multitude of people. If she saw someone in need, she was the first to provide them with something to eat, which she lovingly prepared by hand. Everyone was left better by her presence and kindness.

At the time of her death, Sandra’s church membership was with Abba’s House, Central Baptist Church, in Hixson. For many years, Sandra was forced to worship her Lord from home, due to health issues, which led her to being homebound. She was always up early on Sunday mornings, watching a variety of her favorite pastors on TBN. It pained her greatly to miss in-person services, but she was ever faithful to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, with whom she resides in Paradise today.

Sandra was preceded in death by her parents; her special sister, Bobbie Heard Blake of Chattanooga; several brothers, Charles (Mary) Heard of Tullahoma, Carl (Anna Ruth) Heard of Dunlap, Harold Heard of Dunlap, and Raymond (Roma) Heard of Hueytown, Alabama.

She is survived by her loving husband, Buddy; her daughter, Kim (Gregg) Willis of Hixson; her son, Steve (April) Leuty of Hixson; her grandson, Tyler Willis of Marietta, Georgia; her grandson, Mason Leuty of Hixson; a special brother, Larry (Nancy) Heard of Calhoun, Georgia; two special nephews, Lee (Tina) Heard of Pikeville and Bill (Susan) Heard of Savannah, Georgia; and special neighbors, Wayne and Wanda Cordle, Haley Cordle and Blake (Sarah) Cordle.

“Her children rise up and called her blessed; her husband, also, and he praises her. Many daughters have done well, but you excel them all. Charm is deceitful and beauty is vain, but a woman who fears the Lord, she shall be praised. Proverbs 31:28-30

“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will award to me on that day – and not only to me, but also to all who have longed for His appearing.” 2 Timothy 4:7-8

“So we are always confident, knowing that while we are at home in the body we are absent from the Lord. For we walk by faith, not by sight. We are confident, yes, well pleased rather to be absent from the body and to be present with the Lord. II Corinthians 5:6-8

Funeral services were held Tuesday, December 19, 2023, at Lane Funeral Home Coulter Chapel with Pastor Greg Powell Officiating. Interment was private.

Serving as pallbearers were Tyler Willis, Mason Leuty, Lee Heard, Mike Boles, Blake Cordle, and Ray Webb.

