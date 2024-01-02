Kaylene (Stucki) Richardson, 58, passed away at her home in Dunlap on December 21, 2023, and returned to the loving arms of her Heavenly Father. She had courageously fought a battle with cancer for nine months, and though she fought the good fight, she was needed elsewhere.

Kaylene was born on May 7, 1965 in Rexburg, Idaho to Conley and Beverly Stucki. She just floated down from heaven along with the snowflakes that morning. What a glorious welcome she got, too, being the first girl in the family. She was the third of six children. Her two older brothers quickly found that Kaylene was not the typical “girl” and that she was quick to meet their challenges. She preferred sports and outdoors activities over dolls and girly stuff. Growing up in Coltman, seven miles north of Idaho Falls, she had the wide-open space needed for someone so adventurous. Numerous ribbons in 4H and other organizations showed her competitive nature. She graduated from Bonneville High School in 1983 and then attended Ricks College in Rexburg, Idaho, where she earned an Associate Degree in Arts and Sciences in 1985 and an Associate Degree in Accounting in 1986. She was an honor student while attending Ricks College and married while there.

In August of 1990, Kaylene welcomed her first child into the world, a son named Joshua, and began her calling as a caring, nurturing mother. Nearly three years later in July of 1993, she welcomed triplets, Jacob, Jordan, and Jessica into the world. But this was only the beginning of her stewardship as a mother. On February 14, 2004, Kaylene met the love of her life, Randy Richardson, on an online dating site. They married on March 8, 2004, after three weeks and only three in-person “dates”. Randy’s three children matched perfectly with Kaylene’s children, making the union even more special to them. On May 7, 2005, Kaylene and Randy were sealed together for time and all eternity in the Boise Idaho Temple. What a fantastic birthday present for Kaylene. Kaylene was a devout member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many different callings. She took every calling to heart and did her best to make them meaningful. She loved serving the Lord and showed her love for Him through her service.

Kaylene enjoyed camping and fishing. She and Randy spent many hours in float tubes on various lakes, with Kaylene always catching the biggest fish and usually the most fish. Each September, they spent Randy’s birthday camping in some remote location where they could reflect on their love for each other while enjoying nature’s beauty. Being an adventurous soul, Kaylene instigated the purchase of a Honda Goldwing motorcycle where she could sit behind Randy and enjoy the ride. They rode countless trips lasting up to several weeks across many different states. The kids were quick to learn that if they received a call from Randy during a day ride, it generally meant that their parents were off riding somewhere and wouldn’t be coming home that night. In May of 2012, Kaylene and Randy moved to Dunlap to start a new adventure in their lives. She loved Tennessee, the people, the festivals, the beautiful green trees and colorful flowers, and the smooth pavement with banked corners.

Nine grandchildren became Kaylene’s joy. She was known to them as Grammy and loved each of them, individually. It wasn’t uncommon to hear her telling friends about her grandchildren and their many adventures. Christmas was her favorite time of the year when she could pick out toys for the grandchildren, though this did not stop her from finding presents throughout the year. During the Christmas holiday, the house became a wonderland of Christmas trees and decorations.

Kaylene is survived by her husband, Randy Richardson; her children, Tyler (Danielle) Richardson of Chubbuck, Idaho, Amanda (Chris) Tillman of Toney, Alabama, Trevor Richardson of Dunlap, Jacob Cameron of Farmington, Utah, Jordan Cameron of Rexburg, Idaho, and Jessica (Danny) Clark of Buford, Georgia; three siblings, Wes, Scott, and Shauna (Taylor); her parents, Conley and Beverly; and nine precious grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her brothers, Dwight and Bret; and her son, Joshua.

Funeral services were held Saturday, December 30 at the Coltman Ward building, 12448 N 5th E, Idaho Falls, Idaho, with Bishop Jay Schweider presiding. Burial was in Grant Cemetery in Rigby, Idaho.

Local arrangements provided by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.