Curtis Levon Clark, 80, of Pikeville, Tennessee fell asleep in death Sunday, December 10, 2023 due to complications from Parkinson’s.

He was a loving, loyal, and caring husband of 33 years. Born in Arkansas and at four months old moved to Memphis and spent most of his life in Tennessee. While in Memphis he learned the trade of being a meat cutter.

In 1990 he met and married his wife Sheila, and had worked and retired from Kroger. In 1995, he moved to Pikeville and started work as the meat cutter at Piggly Wiggly until his health declined. Curtis was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in 1975 and loved sharing spiritual enlightment with all whom he met. Curtis loved music and had a beautiful singing voice, he was also interested in old antique cars, enjoyed going to car shows, and had a love for all animals, especially cats and dogs.

Curtis was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde Noverta and Dulcie Lee Nix Clark; son, David Clark; brothers, Noverta Lee Clark, Ralph Clark, and Jerry Clark; sisters, Opal Clark Sparks, and Brenda Clark Waren; father-in-law, Charles Artz; and daughter-in-law, Kimberly Wilson Clark.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Sheila Ann Artz Clark; daughters, Angie and Ronda; seven grandchildren, Josh, Jacob, Abigail, Mitchell, Cassie, Bailey, and Devin; eight great-grandchildren and one on the way; mother-in-law, Anona Artz; nephews, Daniel (Amy) Robertson, and Thomas (Rosa) Robertson; niece, Candace (Andrew) Burton; also missed by Sheila’s family, Grace (David) Robertson; many other nieces and nephews; special family members, Beverly, Tim, Billy Joe, Amanda, and Matt; cousins, and a host of friends. Curtis will also be missed by all of those who tirelessly gave of themselves to care for him and help Sheila during his declining years.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. CST Saturday, January 13, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses with Bro. Glenn Cochran. The family will receive friends 2:00 p.m. until service time. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to JW.org. Those unable to attend the service are welcome to join a Zoom meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82756021413?pwd=LythRncreGpSanhUTE-JVU1FQekdJQT09 meeting ID: 827 5602 1413 passcode 011324 dail in phone number 689-278-1000

Condolences can be made at www.pikevillefuneralhome.com.

Pikeville Funeral Home was entrusted with arrangements.