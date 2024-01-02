Clettis Clay McDaniel, 78, of Pikeville, Tennessee, passed away on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at his home.

He retired from the Bledsoe County School System after many years of serving countless students throughout his career, serving as a teacher at the Sequatchie-Bledsoe Vocational School, as well as the Director of Schools. He also served our country in the United States Army. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend. Clettis was of the Baptist faith and loved the Lord. He was an avid reader and gardener. He also loved hunting, fishing, the Braves and the TN Vols.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest “Bud” and Ellen McDaniel; and his brother, Houston McDaniel.

He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Rita McDaniel of Pikeville; three daughters, Valerie (Robbie) Hendon of Dunlap, Karrie (Dion) Swafford of Dunlap; and Shannon (Chris) Cunningham of Crossville; grandchildren, Miranda (Matt) Green, Erika (Justin) Holland, Jonathan Swafford, and Christian (Brittany) Swafford, CJ Cunningham, and Coby Cunningham; three great-grandchildren, Izabella Swafford, Noah Green, Ellie Holland; sister, Brenda Bennett of McMinnville; sister-in-law, Hazel McDaniel; several nieces and nephews; and too many friends to count.

Funeral services were held Saturday, December 23, at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Lanny Tate and Bro. Ryan Goins officiating. Burial was in Collier Cemetery.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.

Arrangements are by Putnam-Reed Funeral Home, 1171 Main Street, Pikeville.