Alton Edsel “Ed” Wells, Sr., 85, of Dunlap, passed away Monday, December 25, 2023 surrounded by his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Alpha Hatfield Wells; first wife, Frances Naomi Merrell Wells; son, Wayne Wells; second wife, Lucy Mae Frizzell Wells; and siblings, Charles, Raymond and Jimmy Wells and Janice Adkins.

He is survived by his children, Cathy (Hal) Tate, Alton Ed “Eddie” Wells, Jr., (Jeff), Bambi Wells (Roger) Williams and Melissa Wells; step-son, Ray (Tammy) Frizzell; siblings, Ola Darlene Dressig and Gerry Cummings; eight grandchildren, Justin Wells, Katie (Jimmy) Hobbs, Caleb (Shelley) Wells, Samy (Melissa) Wells, Logan (Kelsey) Wells, Annie (Matthew) Sizemore, Peyton Tate and Meagan (Josh) Smith; 10 great-grandchildren, Brook Wells, Brianna Wells, Dylan Wells, Maddox Hobbs, Tate Hobbs, Marlee Sizemore, Lucas Walker, Jase Sizemore, Raylan Sizemore and Tristan Smith; along with several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were held Saturday, December 30 at Brown’s Chapel Cemetery with Bro. Matthew Lee officiating. Memorial contributions can be made to CLL Foundation or Sequatchie County Cancer Support Network.

Ewton Funeral Home & Cremation Center was in charge of arrangements for Mr. Ed Wells.