Voice of Democracy winners announced

Local students in grades 9-12 participated in the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) National Voice of Democracy program, with first and second place finishers announced.

“This was the first year that the program was conducted solely on-line,” explained VFW Post 5772 Senior Vice Commander David Carter, chairman of the program locally. “Audio essays were judged by two veterans who had no knowledge of the identity of the students but only had access to the audio essays.”

